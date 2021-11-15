NationalTop Stories

BSF Recovered 8 Packets Of Contraband Substances

By Pratidin Bureau
This is the third such seizure in the area since January 2021. 103.048 kg in total of suspected heroin has been recovered in the Ferozepur sector, the BSF further said.

Eight packets of contraband substances, believed to heroin were recovered on Sunday by the Border Security Force (BSF) in a paddy field in the Ferozepur sector in Punjab near the India-Pakistan International Border, the force said.

The packets were recovered near the IB track in the paddy field by the BSF troops deployed at Border Outpost Pachharian.

The force said, “The recovery was made in alignment in between Border Pillar (BP) 180/3 – 180/4”.

Adding that the recovered items were in the shape of sticks, they said, “Of the total eight sticks three were packed with yellow colour tape and five with silver colour tape and concealed in paddy crops with the straw”.

