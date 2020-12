The first round of results of BTC polls has been declared. The Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) has come out with a fruitful result as Prabhat Basumatary won in the Supaijhar constituency.

Basumatary has won with 19631 votes from the constituency.

On the other hand, the BPF has also won in Nichima constituency as James Basumatary had a grand win with 17754 votes.

However, Hagrama Mohilary is lagging behind in Debargaon constituency.