BTC: Pramod Bodo To Face Confidence Vote

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday asked the newly formed BTC Council to prove majority in the recently held election. The court further ordered that the new chief of BTC, Pramod Bodo will have to face a confidence vote.

In a hearing on Tuesday, the high court says that the council will not be able to take any important decision on the BTC and that the nominated council couldn’t participate in any form of voting.

The court ordered to conduct the confidence vote before December 26 and thereafter, the new CEM will be elected.