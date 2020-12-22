BTC: Pramod Bodo To Face Confidence Vote

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Gauhati High court
File image
501

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday asked the newly formed BTC Council to prove majority in the recently held election. The court further ordered that the new chief of BTC, Pramod Bodo will have to face a confidence vote.

In a hearing on Tuesday, the high court says that the council will not be able to take any important decision on the BTC and that the nominated council couldn’t participate in any form of voting.

The court ordered to conduct the confidence vote before December 26 and thereafter, the new CEM will be elected.

Related News

Shah To Visit Assam On Dec 26, Few Oppn Leaders Likely To…

2018-19 State Budget A Sheer Failure: Ripun Bora

Guwahati: IT Raids Conduct at Bhagya Kalita’s…

2 More UK Returnees Test COVID +ve At Kolkata Airport

You might also like
Regional

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma diagnosed with kidney stone

Regional

Guwahati: Gandhi Mandap to ‘Go Blue’ on Nov 20

Regional

Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 1.70 crore in Manipur

Regional

Hiked bus fare comes into effect

Sports

NEUFC held at home by ATK in a goalless stalemate

Regional

GUWAHATI | Raid in City markets

Comments
Loading...