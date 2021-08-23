Bus Fares to Increase by 50% from September 1: AAMTA

The All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) has decided to increase the bus fares by 50 percent if the government do not meet their demands of increasing the bus fare and financial assistance to the bus owners and drivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAMTA, while briefing the media said that the bus fares will be increased from September 1 once the government relax the inter-district movement.

The day and night supers are likely to start from September 1.

The AAMTA said that they have asked the government to increase the bus fare by 70 percent and if the government won’t meet their demand, they will increase the fare of their own by 50 percent.

Notably, the bus service remained suspended for four months amid the pandemic and the government relaxed the inter-district movement only for private vehicles. The decision of the government has been opposed by the bus owners and drivers and also staged protest in this regard.

The association also demanded that the insurance term of the vehicles should be increased by one year and that the road tax should also be relaxed.

The fare hike will be applicable for all commercial vehicles including city buses and taxis.

“We have already submitted memorandum to the Chief Minister and Transport Minister to increase the fares as we are one of the most affected industry during the lockdown. In addition, the price hike of petrol and diesel are the added burden and therefore, we have decided that if the government won’t take any step, we will hike the bus fares by 50 percent of ourselves,” said the association.

