Cabinet Expansion Buzz: PM Modi To Meet Union Ministers Tomorrow

A Union Cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) at around 11 am, ANI reported.

The meeting comes amid speculations over a possible expansion of the cabinet of the central government.

The speculations have intensified after a series of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President J P Nadda.

The BJP is likely to accommodate a few of its prominent leaders and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members in the cabinet soon, ANI reported.

Earlier today, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reached the national capital and met J P Nadda at his residence. He was accompanied by former MLA Riturparna Baruah.

It is rumoured that he would be accommodated in the cabinet along with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Recently, Uttarakhand former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat met the PM as well.

Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party.

It is also understood that important NDA ally Janta Dal-United is also expected to be provided with a berth in the Cabinet.

The cabinet expansion would be the first such rejig after the NDA was voted back to power in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Several key states like Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to be accommodated in the expansion as the BJP aims to expand in these states in the future.

Also Read: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking CBSE 12 Compartment Exam Cancellation