Cattle Syndicate Kingpin Shot While Fleeing Police Custody In Kokrajhar

In a major development in connection to busting cattle syndicate, a notorious veteran cattle mafia who tried fleeing from the police custody was shot at and sustained injuries in Kokrajhar.

The accused Sorangi Chinna was arrested in Gossaigaon. During an interrogation, the 39-year-old cattle mafia named many of his associates.

However, while being taken to Sukanjohra at 1 am to identify the residence of a co-accused, Chinna snatched the service pistol of the sub-inspector of the Kokrajhar police station and ran into a jungle.

In an attempt to avoid any danger the team of Kokrajhar police officials shot two rounds was fired at Chinna, following a single bullet injury.

File Image

Chinna has been admitted to RNB Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Recently, Assam police has been ramping up its efforts in busting cattle smuggling gangs and their mafias.

A veteran mastermind of cattle smuggling syndicate, Mojjamil Hoque of Barpeta Road was also arrested on June 21 (case no 298/21) and on June 22 he was produced in court and remanded to police custody for ten days.

Moreover, on May 22, Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi stated in the state assembly that the Assam government would bring a legislation in the next session of the house to protect the cows in the state.

In this connection, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the Act will not be implemented to ban beef/cow slaughter. It is only intended to stop the large-scale smuggling of cows from the state and the existing IPC sections didn’t have the required provisions to deal with this issue.

In Assam, the slaughter of cattle is regulated by the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 1950.

Notably, the Border Security Forces seized 476,035 head of cattle between 2016 and 2020 along the Indo-Bangla border, while, between December 1, 2019, and November 30, 2020, a total of 24,060 cows were seized from the Assam-Bangladesh border.