NationalTop Stories

CBI Chief Summoned In Phone-Tapping Data Leak Case

By Pratidin Bureau

In a shocking development, CBI chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been summoned by the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police in connection with a phone-tapping and data leak case.

According to reports, the summon has been sent via an e-mail, asking him to appear before it next Thursday, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

Jaiswal who has been appointed as the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a two-year period in May this year was the then director general of police during a case related to the leak of a report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra. Shukla then headed the state intelligence department.

Related News

Rajkanya Hit & Run Case: Navanil Baruah Interrogated,…

Assam Logs 273 New Covid Cases, 5 Deaths

Rangiya Bribery Case: PWD Junior Engineer Appears Before CJM

Ranjit V More Appointed Chief Justice Of Meghalaya HC

As per an NDTV report, “it was alleged that phones of senior politicians and officials were tapped illegally during the inquiry and the report was leaked deliberately, but the FIR registered in this regard by the cyber cell does not name Mr Shukla or any other official”.

You might also like
Assam

Morigaon: Man Killed In Road Accident

Assam

Police detains three in movie-like kidnap case

National

Chinese Soldier Apprehended In Ladakh

Top Stories

Amitabh Bachchan Receives First Dose Of COVID Vaccine

Pratidin Exclusive

What can happen in RS today?

Assam

Special Medical Team to be Trained in Dhubri for Child Covid Care