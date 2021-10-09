CBI Chief Summoned In Phone-Tapping Data Leak Case

In a shocking development, CBI chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been summoned by the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police in connection with a phone-tapping and data leak case.

According to reports, the summon has been sent via an e-mail, asking him to appear before it next Thursday, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

Jaiswal who has been appointed as the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a two-year period in May this year was the then director general of police during a case related to the leak of a report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra. Shukla then headed the state intelligence department.

As per an NDTV report, “it was alleged that phones of senior politicians and officials were tapped illegally during the inquiry and the report was leaked deliberately, but the FIR registered in this regard by the cyber cell does not name Mr Shukla or any other official”.