CBI Takes Over Case Of 5 TMC Workers Sexually Assaulting BJP Worker’s Wife

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered another case related to violence and other offences in West Bengal on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI registered one more case against five accused, in compliance of the orders of the High Court at Calcutta which was passed in connection with WPA (P) 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149 & 169 of 2021 dated August 19, 2021.

It has taken over the investigation of the case vide FIR No. 50/2021 dated August 8 which was earlier registered at the Uluberia Women Police Station in the Howrah district of West Bengal.

Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were accused of stealthily entering the house of the complainant, a BJP worker in his absence on August 7. They reportedly tortured the complainant’s wife and allegedly raped her. The victim had seen five men, according to the complainant.

Notably, CBI has so far registered 51 cases in matters related to violence and other offences in West Bengal regarding which, investigations are still ongoing.

