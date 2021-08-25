CDS Rawat: Ready To Deal Terrorism Spilling Out Of Afghanistan

Insurgency spilling out of Afghanistan into India would be dealt in a same way India deals with terrorism at present, said Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

He also added that India would welcome additional support in the form of intelligence input as it does its part in fighting the global war against terrorism.

ANI quoted Rawat saying at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF)’s event ‘The India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st Century’, “As far as Afghanistan is concerned, we’ll make sure that any activity likely to flow out of Afghanistan and find its way into India will be dealt with in the manner in which we’re dealing with terrorism in our country.”

General Rawat’s request was directed at the Quad nations. He was also accompanied by Command Admiral John Aquilino who is the commander of the US Indo-Pacific.

As per a report from top news daily, Rawat also said that India anticipated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. India on Tuesday made it clear at the United Nation Human Rights Council session that it expects that Afghanistan’s soil won’t not be used to foment terrorist activities aimed at creating instability in the region.

India’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Indramani Pandey, outlined that New Delhi expects that the rights of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children and the rights of minorities will be respected. India also gave shelter to Afghan refugees who fled the war-torn country after the Taliban laid siege to it.

However, the Taliban informally requested India last week to retain its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. Senior Taliban leader Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai told Indian authorities that it was aware of India’s concerns regarding its officials and diplomats in the country.

The Taliban who have full control of Afghanistan are awaiting to announce its council of ministers on August 31.