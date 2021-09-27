Centre Invites NSCN(IM) For Peace Talks, Amit Shah Asks Nagaland & Assam CMs To Assist

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday informed that the Centre is keen on resolving the Naga political issue and has invited the NSCN(IM) to the national capital to continue the dialogue.

Rio said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked him and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to assist, and make the Naga groups come to an understanding for a solution.

On September 21, Sarma and Rio had jointly met NSCN(IM) chief negotiator Th Muivah at Dimapur, a day after the Centre’s new interlocutor AK Mishra held deliberations with him.

The chief minister revealed that during their meeting with Muivah, it was conveyed that the Centre was very keen on a solution so that peace and development can be accelerated in Nagaland.

Rio expressed happiness that the Centre and the Naga groups have resumed negotiations to find a solution to the vexed Naga political problem.

Maintaining that there would be only one interlocutor from the Centre to talk to all the Naga groups, Rio said Mishra has come to Dimapur recently and held initial discussions with NSCN(IM) and the Working Committee of seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs).

The Centre has been holding negotiations with NSCN(IM) since 1997 and inked the Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015 while parallel dialogue commenced with NNPGs in 2017 with signing of the Agreed Position the same year.