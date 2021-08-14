NSCN (IM) celebrated 75th Naga Independence Day At Its Council Headquarters

Chairman of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-Isak-Muivah) Q. Tuccu said for the sake of exercising flexibility the Nagas cannot forego the Naga National Flag and Yehzabo (Constitution).

“NSCN cannot do such abominable thing before our Almighty God and before our Naga people” he added. In what can be construed as unfortunate turn of irony is that some sections of the Nagas are awed at the coaxing call of the Government of India as gospel truth. This is too big a shame for the Nagas to be manoeuvred. He urged Naga people not to lower down their guard defending their historical and political identity, come what may.

Clarifying on the August 3, 2015, Framework Agreement signed with the Government of India the NSCN Chairman said, “We have to admit that Naga nation need to have good neighbourly relation. No nation can survive on its own. Inter-dependent relationship is the system of international diplomatic relationship. The relationship between India and Nagas on the basis of peaceful coexistence must be established to a meaningful level to benefit each other. We can never do away with each other. That is the political meaning in signing the Framework Agreement to protect our sovereign identity. Fulfilling the commitment towards executing the FA details will give us the solution that is honourable and acceptable to both the Naga people and Government of India”.

He said NSCN is keeping a wary eye on the Government of India since its representatives pointed out that they (NSCN), are being too rigid in their stand. However, in reality it is the other way round of repeating the same policy of shifting blames than taking responsibility.

“It pertains to GoI not respecting the rights of the Naga people. We cannot go on talking with the Government of India to suit its own convenience by dabbling with the legitimate rights of the Naga people: he cautioned. He said had the Nagas been too rigid the Indo-Naga political talks would not have lasted this far.

He said defending the rights of the Nagas that are bona fide cannot be wrongly interpreted as being too rigid. He said NSCN has exhibited flexibility and spirit of understanding in a very sensible manner by appreciating the difficulties of the Government of India.

“Flexibility may be considered as political urgency to hasten the process of negotiation. But in the case of Naga political issue we have to draw the line as it matters safeguarding the identity of Naga people’s historical and political rights. The Government of India must show reciprocal sensitivity in the spirit of accommodating the legitimate rights of the Nagas. The Nagas cannot, however, go beyond the limit as it is the bounden duty of the Naga people to protect the sanctity of Naga political issue that our forefathers have faithfully withstood at the cost of blood, sweat and tears,” Tuccu said.

The NSCN Chairman insisted that Pan Naga Hoho which must constitute as an integral part of the Naga solution should be given the thoughtful consideration it deserves, but to denigrate the Pan Naga Hoho is as good as insulting our own political identity. Significantly, while negotiating for political rights NSCN cannot belittle ourselves by foregoing nationhood and accepting statehood. This will be tantamount to selling out God’s given political identity as a nation, he said.

On delay in finding a solution Tuccu said it is unfortunate to point out that the process of Naga solution has passed the expected timeline, but it is not the NSCN that is at fault, delaying the process. Nor NSCN has ever or tried to change the goal post, it is for the Government of India to examine the urgency of working out all the details of the Framework Agreement, and act on it at the earliest without tampering a single word. “What has been signed with much fanfare before the world view should be pushed forward in letter and spirit. There is no other way forward,” said Tuccu.

The Presidential speech of Q Tuccu was delivered by the Kilo Kilonser (Home Minister) M. Daniel Lotha on behalf of the President on Saturday.