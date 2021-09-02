Chandan Mitra, Former Rajya Sabha MP Dies at 65

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra who had been ailing for some time, passed away late last night, tweeted his son. He was 65.

“Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while,” tweeted his son Kushan Mitra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Mitra. “Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted PM Modi.

