Chhattisgarh: Nearly 100 People, Mostly Children, Fall Ill After Eating At Funeral Feast

As many as 100 people, mostly children, fell sick after consuming food at a funeral feast in Chhattisgarh, Mahasamund district.

Many also showed symptoms of food poisoning after eating at ”dasgatra” (a ritual held on the tenth day of death of a person) hosted by one Dilip Sahu.

As per reports, 50 children and 10 other people were admitted in two hospitals, while others were discharged after preliminary treatment.

Sahu is the headmaster of a government primary school in Ansula village. Apart from locals, children from his school and another educational institution had also attended the event.

About 100 people, including women and children, complained of uneasiness and food poisoning-like symptoms after two-three hours of consuming the food. They were later rushed to nearby hospitals.

The collector and other district administration and health officials visited the hospitals to take stock of the situation, while a medical team was also sent to the village.

“As many as 48 people, including 42 children and two women, were admitted to the Pithora Community Health Centre and 12 others, eight of them children, at the Sakra health centre,” he said, adding that their condition was said to be out of danger.

The others were discharged from hospitals after preliminary treatment, the official said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of food poisoning.

It is however not clear is action will be taken against Sahu or not.