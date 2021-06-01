China Reports World’s First Human Case Of H10N3 Bird Flu

In a first globally, China registered the first case of human infection with the H10N3 strain of bird flu in eastern Jiangsu province on Tuesday, the nation’s National Health Commission stated.

The government-run CGTN TV reported that a 41-year-old man from Zhenjiang city was detected with the flu. The patient is in a stable condition and meets discharge standards.

Officials of the Health Commission stated that the case was an occasional transmission of the virus from poultry to humans; therefore, the risk of triggering a pandemic was extremely low.

Notably, the H10N3 avian influenza was confirmed by the Health Commission on May 28, however, the health authorities refrained from explaining on how the patient was infected with the virus.

The statement also mentioned that the patient is globally the first to be infected with the H10N3 strain of the bird flu.

H10N3 is a low pathogenic or relatively less severe strain of the virus in poultry and the risk of it spreading on a large scale is very low, news agencies reported.

There are many different strains of avian influenza in China and some sporadically infect people, generally those working with poultry, it added.

