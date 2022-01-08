Chirang: 2 Peddlers Arrested, Illicit Drugs, Motorcycle Seized

Two men were arrested on charges of drug peddling from Assam’s Chirang district on Saturday in yet another crackdown by the Assam Police on the drug menace in the state.

The two drug peddlers were apprehended by the Chirang Police at the National Highway 31 near Dangai Gaon village in Bijni. The police also recovered drugs from their possession.

The two detained peddlers have been identified as Yakub Ali of Bongaigaon and Jiyarul Haque of Goraimari.

Meanwhile, drugs weighing 3.15 grams, kept inside a case, were seized from the possession of the peddlers. Police also seized a motorcycle with numbers AS 19 J 2443 from their possession.

