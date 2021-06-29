Chirang: Women and Child Counselling Center Inaugurated in Kajalgaon

A newly constructed Women and Child Counseling Center at Superintendent of Police Office of Kajalgaon, Chirang District has been inaugurated on Tuesday.

As a part of the Bogaingaon Indian Oil Refinery Corporate Social Responsibility Programme in colaboration with the Chirang Police, an amount of 15 lakh rupees was spent to build this Women and Child Counselling Centre.

The Special Councelling Centre has been inaugurated by special Police Chief of BTR, Dr. LR Vishnu.

In his inaugural address, Dr. L. R. Vishnu said that the office of the Superintendent of Police in Chirang district made a great achievement as the women and children who were affected by the lack of such unoccupied rooms were facing a lot of difficulties and problems. But marking from this day, no such problems will be faced.

He further expressed his forever gratitude for the work done.

The women and children of Kajalgaon had to face many problems for not having a separate room in the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kajalgaon of Chirang.

Keeping view of the problems faced by the women and children, the new Counselling Center has been made for the women and children.

The previous SP Sudhakar Singh made it possible by connecting with the officials of Bogaingaon Oil Refinery to set up this counselling centre.

An official from Bongaigaon Oil Refinery, Seeta Baruah said, “A Police Station is not always a place for criminals, sometimes it’s also the victims that need to visit. And for this reason, a counselling centre with adequate privacy and space is very important for women and children.”