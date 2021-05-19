Asst. Professor Arrested For Sexually Abusing Minor In Chirang

Police on Tuesday nabbed an assistant professor of philosophy in Chirang’s Bengtol college for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl.

The minor, a 14-year-old girl, had committed suicide on Monday following the incident.

The accused, identified as one Prabin Narzary, has been taken on remand of three days on Tuesday.

In a statement, police said an information was received at 9 am that one minor girl committed suicide by hanging at the house of the accused at Chirang’s Tukrajhar village.

Meanwhile, family members of the minor victim reportedly were trying to complete the last rituals without informing the police.

A team of police arrived at the scene soon after and conducted and enquiry. It was revealed that the minor girl was was staying in the house of the Asst. Professor since more than a year for study purposes.

Additionally, a Whatsapp message sent by the minor to one of her friend said that she was subjected sexual abuse and wanted to end her life, adding to more evidence against the assistant professor.

Prabin Narzary was later arrested within few hours. He has been booked under several charges of sexual assault of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

