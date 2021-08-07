Chitrangda Singh Drapes Mekhala Chador, Pays Tribute To Weavers On Handloom Day

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, Bollywood Fashionista and Actress Chitrangda Singh wore a beautiful pearl white Mekhala Chador designed by designer Sanjukta Dutta as a special tribute to the Artisans appreciating their hard work.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the daily wage earners and weavers in the handloom industry. With many such celebrities coming up and supporting the artisans will boost their morale and increase the hopes of the weavers to continue with their age-old craft thereby retaining skilled labour in the market.

Also with many government initiatives being taken to revive the industry and increasing demand for handloom products, the revival prospects of the handloom industry are promising.

Speaking about the association, actress Chitrangda Singh said “Handloom has always been my favorite and I wear it regularly. It was a total delight to wear this beautifully made Mekhela Chador designed by Sanjukta which takes 20-25 days and the hard work of 100 workers to make one single piece of the Mekhela chador.

She further added, “I wish Sanjukta the best for the future to continue her amazing work in helping preserve the heritage and through her art keep supporting such valuable causes.”

Designer Sanjukta Dutta said, “It’s lovely to work with the beautiful Chitrangadha Singh. She is looking so stunning in the Mekhela Chador. It gives all the artisans and weavers a lot of courage when they see their work getting recognition by such known celebrities”.