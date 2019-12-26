CID raids Sringkhal Chaliha’s house

By Pratidin Bureau
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Thursday morning launched a search operation at Bir Lachit Sena leader Sringkhal Chaliha’s residence in Sivasagar district.

The CID team started the search operation at around 6:45 am at his residence in Phukan Nagar. They have seized the mobile of his mother and other documents.

It may be mentioned here that Chaliha was arrested following the widespread protests against the CAA across the State. He was arrested at Borboruah in Dibrugarh district on Monday. Later, Chaliha was brought to Guwahati.

