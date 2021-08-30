CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Is Anti-Tribal: ATRPC

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta Biswa Sarma Anti tribal
Representative Image

The Assam Tribal Rights Protection Committee (ATRPC) on Monday said that the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma is anti-tribal and anti constitutional.

ATRPC made this statement today in a press meet at the Guwahati Press club where they discussed on various issues that the tribal communities in Assam is currently facing.

While briefing the media, ATRPC said that the BJP government wants to sell the land rights of the tribals in Assam.

Related News

Noted Writer Namita Gokhale To Be Conferred Yamin Hazarika…

Kaziranga: Vehicles Travelling towards Lower Assam Asked to…

24 Hours Chakka Bandh In Assam Tomorrow

Jorhat Police Arrests Fake Assam Rifles Gang Member from…

The committee also accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as anti-tribal and anti-constitutional.

They also questioned on the doctorate degree of CM Sarma.

ATRPC further alleged that the BJP dismantles the verdict of the Guwahati High Court.

Talking about the land rights of the Tribal people in Assam, the committee said that 4 lakh tribal lands are illegally encroached in the state.

Further they demands that CM Sarma must not curtain on the land rights of the tribal people.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces 7 Days Leave to Employees in a Year

You might also like
National

Modi likely to visit Maldives

Assam

GU VC Issues Circular on Semester Exams

Assam

Assam MLAs, officials embark on Sankalp Yatra

Technology

Anundoram Borooah Award Scheme 2019, Apply Online

National

Himachal: Chandigarh-Manali Road Blocked Due to Heavy Landslide

National

Delhi Riot: High Court Judge Transferred Over Criticizing Cops