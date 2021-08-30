CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Is Anti-Tribal: ATRPC

The Assam Tribal Rights Protection Committee (ATRPC) on Monday said that the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma is anti-tribal and anti constitutional.

ATRPC made this statement today in a press meet at the Guwahati Press club where they discussed on various issues that the tribal communities in Assam is currently facing.

While briefing the media, ATRPC said that the BJP government wants to sell the land rights of the tribals in Assam.

The committee also accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as anti-tribal and anti-constitutional.

They also questioned on the doctorate degree of CM Sarma.

ATRPC further alleged that the BJP dismantles the verdict of the Guwahati High Court.

Talking about the land rights of the Tribal people in Assam, the committee said that 4 lakh tribal lands are illegally encroached in the state.

Further they demands that CM Sarma must not curtain on the land rights of the tribal people.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces 7 Days Leave to Employees in a Year