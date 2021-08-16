CM Sarma Asks Industry Department To Frame New Policy To Promote Local Start-Ups

In a bid to promote local start-ups in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged the state Industry Department to frame a new industrial policy.

He said that the state government’s support to them through a new policy will convince the financial institutions to come forward as banks are reluctant to invest in start-ups.

“The chief minister also urged the Industry Department to come up with a new industrial policy in 2021, synchronising with 75th year of India”s independence, to support entrepreneurs,” an official release said.

The chief minister launched two programmes under the state”s start-up incubation centre, ”The Nest”, which was set up under Assam Start-Up Policy 2017. He stressed the need for young entrepreneurs to harness Assam”s strengths in the agri-horticulture sector to scale up the eco-system for start-ups in a big way.

CM Sarma asked the start-ups to focus on Assam’s agricultural products like “Bhoot Jolokia”, tea, “Kazi Nemu and “Joha rice” to bridge the gap between consumers and farmers.

“People in forest villages can also be helped through start-ups to provide eco-friendly earning opportunities,” he said.

Further, he congratulated the start-ups for their success stories while lauding the effort of young entrepreneurs to achieve big at national and international stages.

He also stated that 39 start-ups received government support through ”The Nest”, which earned a Rs 42 crore revenue.

Also Read: Minor Reshuffle In Assam Police