CM Sarma Assures Speedy Justice In Doctor Assault Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured speedy justice in the brutal attack on a doctor in Hojai that took place on Tuesday, sending shockwaves across the state.

In a tweet, CM Sarma termed the incident as a “barbaric attack” and said he is personally monitoring the investigation.

“24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the chargesheet will be filed at the earliest. I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served,” he tweeted.

I am personally monitoring this investigation and I promise that justice will be served. https://t.co/CVgRaEW0di — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2021

DGP GP Singh informed that the arrested individuals include the main conspirators and perpetrators. A woman is also among the arrested persons who was seen in the viral video that surfaced on social media.

“Further action till 0400 Hours on June 2nd – 24 persons including main perpetrators & conspirators have been arrested. This includes the woman seen in the video,” informed DGP GP Singh.

A chargesheet of the case will be submitted at the earliest and bring the culprits to justice, he added.

Late Tuesday evening, an on-duty doctor was brutally assaulted by a group of men at the Udali Covid Care Centre in Hojai district after a Covid-19 patient passed away.

As per sources, relatives of the deceased have allegedly thrashed the doctor, Seuj Kumar Senapati, who works with Fultali Model Hospital under Lanka Police Station.

It has also been alleged that few nurses were assaulted too.

As per a report, Giyasuddin, a Covid-19 patient from Udali area, died at the hospital yesterday

A video of the incident had gone viral in which a mob of around 20 people including women were seen manhandling Senapati and beating him with sticks and other items. They also tore his dress.

The mob also damaged the property of the Covid care centre.

