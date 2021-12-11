CM Sarma Calls For BJP Workers To Be More Efficient At Meeting

He informed that the construction of BJP’s designated state office will be completed within April, adding that the district offices will be constructed after the Lok Sabha elections.

At a state-level Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting on Saturday, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma called for all party workers to work efficiently for the cause of the party. The meeting was held at ITA Machkhowa in Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sarma said, “The BJP’s aim is to build a workforce. In this regard, Assam is moving ahead. The functionary should be office-centric”.

The CM further asked party MLAs to ensure the construction of Mandal level offices, hinting that those who did not do the work will not be handed tickets in the next elections.

CM Sarma gave the example of Kerala, saying that even though the state did not have a BJP government, the workers there kept everything functional. In this regard, Assam is lagging he said.

The party will move forward with equal contribution of all workers, the CM said.

CM Sarma then said that no one was to collect ‘Chanda’ (donations), instead, the functionings will be funded by money collected from the party workers against coupons from 50 up to 2000.

The Assam CM further said the women and men, who have been assigned a constituency, will remain in that constituency for ten years.

Saying that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was an ally, he said that AGP should be helped at the district level. He said that the government is doing well with their support. The district core committee will make a decision on further extending the party’s friendship, he added.

Deori and Thangal Kasari Autonomous Council elections will be held soon, the CM further informed in the meeting and called for all workers to brace themselves for the election. CM Sarma will himself campaign in the municipal elections.

The chief minister called for working on a cooperative basis, saying that earlier, there was a Monopoly.

The idea of moving the District and Mandal presidents to Gujarat to look at some aspects of the cooperative was in thought, the CM further said. He called all workers to work towards ensuring that every Mandal was ‘Atmanirbhar”.

