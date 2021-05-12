Newly crowned Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the death of eminent litterateur Homen Borgohain who passed away today (Wednesday) morning.

“The people of Assam have lost an eminent personality today. I am saddened by the death of Homen Borgohain, a brilliant journalist who enriched the literary world of Assam with his unique writings. His death has created a huge void in us,” CM Sarma tweeted in Assamese.

অসমীয়া জাতিয়ে আজি এগৰাকী অভিভাৱক হেৰুৱালে ৷ অসমৰ বৌদ্ধিক আকাশৰ উজ্জ্বলতম জ্যোতিষ্ক, অনন্য সৃষ্টিৰাজিৰে অসমৰ সাহিত্যৰ জগতক সমৃদ্ধ কৰা যশস্বী সাংবাদিক হোমেন বৰগোহাঞিদেৱৰ বিয়োগত মৰ্মাহত হৈছো ৷ তেখেতৰ বিয়োগে আমাৰ মাজত এক বৃহৎ শূণ্যতাৰ সৃষ্টি কৰিলে ৷ pic.twitter.com/N3mBAzdMYM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 12, 2021

Earlier today morning at around 6.58 AM, Borgohain passed away following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Guwahati’s GNRC hospital soon after where he transitioned. He was 89.

Also Read: Eminent Litterateur Homen Borgohain Passes Away At 89