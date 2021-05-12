CM Sarma Condoles Death of Homen Borgohain

Newly crowned Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the death of eminent litterateur Homen Borgohain who passed away today (Wednesday) morning.

“The people of Assam have lost an eminent personality today. I am saddened by the death of Homen Borgohain, a brilliant journalist who enriched the literary world of Assam with his unique writings. His death has created a huge void in us,” CM Sarma tweeted in Assamese.

Earlier today morning at around 6.58 AM, Borgohain passed away following a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Guwahati’s GNRC hospital soon after where he transitioned. He was 89.

