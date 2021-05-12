Eminent Litterateur Homen Borgohain Passes Away At 89

Eminent litterateur and journalist Homen Borgohain has passed away early Wednesday morning at GNRC hospital in Guwahati. He was 89.

As per reports, he transitioned after a cardiac arrest today morning at around 6.58am. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 and returned home after recovering from it.

However, he collapsed today morning and was rushed to GNRC.

The former president of Sahitya Sabha was born in December, 1932 in a village in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana district. He graduated from Cotton college after his schooling.

Borgohain also worked as an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer before being inducted as the editor-in-chief of Assamese daily ‘Niyomiya Barta’. He was also awarded the 1978 Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese language for his novel Pita Putra.

His death is considered a big loss in the field of journalism in Assam.