Top StoriesRegional

Eminent Litterateur Homen Borgohain Passes Away At 89

By Pratidin Bureau
846

Eminent litterateur and journalist Homen Borgohain has passed away early Wednesday morning at GNRC hospital in Guwahati. He was 89.

As per reports, he transitioned after a cardiac arrest today morning at around 6.58am. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 and returned home after recovering from it.

However, he collapsed today morning and was rushed to GNRC.

Related News

CM Sarma Condoles Death of Homen Borgohain

News Breakfast @6

Telangana Imposes 10-day Lockdown From May 12

Assam Reports 6, 258 New Covid Cases Today

The former president of Sahitya Sabha was born in December, 1932 in a village in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana district. He graduated from Cotton college after his schooling.

Borgohain also worked as an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer before being inducted as the editor-in-chief of Assamese daily ‘Niyomiya Barta’. He was also awarded the 1978 Sahitya Akademi Award in Assamese language for his novel Pita Putra.

His death is considered a big loss in the field of journalism in Assam.

Also Read: Assam Reports 6, 258 New Covid Cases Today
You might also like
Top Stories

Uttarakhand: Farmers Run Tractor Over Barricade In Clash

Regional

ULFA (I) claims responsibility of Sivasagar blast

National

PM visits S Korea to boost strategic ties

Regional

‘Will Continue as BJP State Prez for next 6 Months’: Ranjit Kr Dass

National

Aslam Sher Khan offers to replace RaGa

Top Stories

Army Recruitment Scam: 6 Lt Col-Ranked Officers Booked

Comments
Loading...