CM Sarma is Following Footsteps of Yogi Adityanath: Gaurav Gogoi

Lok Sabha MP and senior Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that CM Sarma is trying to follow the footsteps of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

This statement was made by MP Gogoi on Wednesday in a press meet.

MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “Before elections the Assam CM had promised women of the State complete waiver of micro-finance loans. But after the elections, the CM informed that only a section of loans would be waived. This is fraud.”

He said that women in Assam should file fraud case against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for not completely waiving micro-finance loans.

Lok Sabha MP and senior Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that the Assam Chief Minister must focus on the works in his hand, rather than breaking other parties while addressing the media.

According to reports, the Congress Leader made several remarks against the BJP led Goverment.

He also said, “The BJP Government in Assam has been trying to expand its syndicates, which is why they want a silent opposition. So, they are trying to break the opposition parties.”

Additionally, Gaurav Gogoi has also accused the leading Government in the state on suppressing the voices of journalists and organisations against the government.

Gaurav Gogoi on Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remark on population control said that CM Sarma is following the footsteps of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

He further asked, “Why the Assam Government is not talking about wildlife conservation policy? Why only population control policy? This shows that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to copy UP CM Yogi Adityanath.”