CM Sarma Reviews Proposed Elevated Corridor Project At KNP

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reviewed the proposed elevated corridor at the NH-37 stretch of Kaziranga National Park from Jakhalabandha to Bokakhat.

The meeting was attended by officials of Environment and Forest and PWD (Building & NH) Departments at Janata Bhawan.

According to an official release, the proposal of the elevated corridor prepared by the PWD (Building & NH) Department in close consultation with the Wildlife Institute of India covers a length of around 35 km with a view to boost wildlife preservation and tourism promotion at the national park.

After reviewing the proposal, CM Sarma approved the alignment of the corridor and directed the PWD officials to fast-track all necessary measures for the execution of the project.

He also directed the officials of the Environment and Forest Department to take speedy steps for setting up zoos at Dibrugarh and Cachar districts and appoint a nodal officer for early implementation.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, PCCF and HoFF Alka Bhargava, and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. 

