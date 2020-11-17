CM Sonowal Inaugurates Multiple Projects In Barpeta

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday inaugurated the newly built Chandi Barua Bhawan and a Swahid Bedi (Martyrs column) encompassing the martyrs of Assam Movement at Howly of Barpeta district.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stone of a welcome gateway to Howly ‘Adarani Toron’, which will be built by Assam Tourism Development Corporation for Rs. 40 lakh on the National Highway.

While the Chandi Barua Bhawan has been reconstructed by Cultural Affairs Department involving a financial outlay of Rs. 2 crore, the Swahid Bedi has been built using the untied fund of the Chief Minister.

This was stated by a press release issued by the CM’s office.

CM Sonowal, while speaking at a programme at Howly, paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Assam Agitation from Howly and said that the people of Howly should be committed to keep the town dignified, clean and green and also called upon the parents to help their wards to imbibe love and respect for Chandi Barua and help them to grow up culturally. He asserted that the present BJP led State government has been working to bolster the development of the state taking everybody belonging to all communities and ethnicities on board.

The Chief Minister additionally urged the people of Howly to remain committed to transform Howly one of the top ranking towns of the state.

Chairman ATDC Jayanta Malla Baruah, Deputy Commissioner Barpeta Munindra Sharma, MLA Gunindra Das, Director Cultural Affairs Department Bishnu Kmala Bora, Managing Director ATDC Deba Kumar Mishra, Vice ChairpersonATDC Nabadeep Kalita, eminent sculptor Biren Sinha and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Furthermore in a different programme, CM Sonowal also laid the foundation stone to mark the beginning of the construction work of Jania Satra to be built with financial outlay of Rs. 50 lakh.

The programme was conducted by the executive editor of ‘Asomiya Khabar’Biswajit Das and was attended by the Minister of State (i/c) Cultural Affairs Naba Kumar Doley, Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Hrishikesh Goswami, Chairman ATDC Jayanta Malla Baruah, Deputy Commissioner Barpeta Munindra Sharma, Vice Chairperson ATDC Nabadeep Kalita, social worker Shankar Das and a host of other dignitaries.