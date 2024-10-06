'The Conclave 2024' Concludes with Two Days of Vibrant Discussions

The third edition of ‘The Conclave 2024’ was inaugurated on Saturday by Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal. The event commenced with ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a warm welcome from Sadin-Pratidin Group owner, Shri Jayanta Baruah. In his opening remarks, Baruah highlighted the importance of the Conclave as an intellectually rich platform for addressing the pressing issues facing Northeast India.

Jagdeep Dhankar emphasized that the event marked a significant milestone for the media house, as it was being held in the National Capital. In his speech, he also spoke at length about the northeastern region and its marvels. Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his pride in the recognition of the Assamese language as a classical language. He also took the opportunity to commend the Sadin-Pratidin Group for its steadfast and impartial reporting.