Pratidin Media Conclave 2025 Day 1 Live: Key Sessions, Speakers & Highlights

The Conclave 2025 is set to light up New Delhi with two days of bold ideas and powerful conversations. Hosted by Pratidin Media Network at The Ashok, this flagship event brings together some of India’s most influential voices — from spiritual leaders and union ministers to actors, generals, academics, and grassroots changemakers — putting Assam and the Northeast firmly in the national spotlight.

Day 1 opens with a thought-provoking keynote by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of the Art of Living Foundation, on World Peace and Harmony. The momentum builds with hard-hitting panels on border security, trade and commerce, youth entrepreneurship, health and cancer care, floods and dams, and power politics in Northeast India.

Key speakers include Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry; Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of INC in Lok Sabha & APCC President; Suniel Shetty, Bollywood actor and entrepreneur; and Sanjay Singh, Member of Parliament, AAP.

With its mix of politics, policy, and people’s voices, The Conclave 2025 promises more than just dialogue — it is where ideas collide, solutions emerge, and the voice of the Northeast resonates across India.