The Conclave 2025: Day 1 Signs Off on a Powerful High Note

Day 1 of The Conclave 2025, hosted by Pratidin Media Network at The Ashok, New Delhi, ended on a high note with a fiery address by Rajya Sabha MP (AAP) Sanjay Singh, capping off a day filled with intense discussions on security, development, economy, health, and politics.

The day began with the ceremonial lamp-lighting by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, alongside Pratidin Media Network Chairman Jayanta Baruah, setting the tone for meaningful conversations. Ravi Shankar praised Pratidin for its commitment to neutral journalism, called the Northeast “Deva Moola,” and urged media to inspire hope, not fear, while citizens embrace meditation and digital detox.

The opening session, “Northeast at the Borders,” featured Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita, Prof. M. Amarjeet Singh, and Dr. Mirza Zulfiqur Rahman, moderated by Consulting Editor of Pratidin Time, Mrinal Talukdar. The panel dissected border issues, youth engagement, and the need for expedited infrastructure and border settlements, calling for Northeast communities to act as cultural and economic bridges.

Actor Suniel Shetty brought warmth and inspiration to the stage in a candid conversation about cinema, family, and discipline. Sharing lessons from his father’s struggles, he urged India’s youth to stay grounded, stay away from shortcuts, and keep traditions alive. He also shared excitement about Hera Pheri 3, calling it a return to clean family entertainment.

In the political spotlight, Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of INC in Lok Sabha & APCC chief, delivered sharp criticism of the BJP’s decade-long governance in Assam, pointing to unfulfilled promises like ST status, ecological damage, and unemployment. He contrasted Rahul Gandhi’s ground connect with PM Modi’s absence during crises and presented a vision for 2026 focused on health, education, and accountability.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, in his session “Trade, Commerce and Beyond,” projected India as a future $30–35 trillion economy by 2047, citing PM Modi’s “decisive leadership.” He praised GST for simplifying taxation, assured strong support for MSMEs, and called Assam’s development in the last 11 years “historic,” noting record connectivity projects and PM Modi’s 50+ visits to the Northeast.

One of the most moving sessions of the day was “Dealing with Cancer: Care and Cure,” where singer Jina Rajkumari Goswami, cancer survivor, shared her journey of resilience. Dr. Tapan Saikia (Oncologist) highlighted advances in Assam’s cancer care that have reduced the need for patients to travel outside the state, while Devasish Sharma (IAS and Founder of Dipsikha Foundation) stressed early detection and awareness. Dr. Arun Deka (HOD, Pain & Palliative at State Cancer Institute, Guwahati) called for early palliative care and living wills to ease the burden on families.

The penultimate session, “Floods, Dams, and Power Politics in Northeast India,” featured Dr. Bhagwat Pran Duara (Professor, Department of Geological Sciences, Gauhati University), Tarun C. Borgohain (Former Executive Director, NEEPCO), and Tula Ram Gogoi (Advocate, Gauhati High Court), moderated by Political Editor of Pratidin Time, Nayan Pratim Kumar. The panel traced the roots of Assam’s flood crisis to the 1950 earthquake, warned that embankments remain an outdated solution, and urged region-specific planning to balance development and disaster management.

The day concluded with a fiery finale as MP Rajya Sabha (AAP) Sanjay Singh took the stage, delivering a passionate attack on BJP. “AAP is the only party born out of an andolan,” Singh said, recalling the party’s humble beginnings in 2012–13. He listed AAP’s achievements — free electricity, water, education, and world-class schools — and accused BJP of a systematic campaign to “defame and jail” AAP leaders. Singh alleged voter list tampering in Delhi, saying, “42,000 votes were cut even before polling began.” He warned that power outages and artificial floods have returned under BJP’s watch and called on citizens to stay alert.

Day 1 ended with politics front and center, setting the stage for an equally charged Day 2 of The Conclave 2025.