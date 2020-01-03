Congress Launches Signature Campaign Against CAA

The Congress has launched a mass signature campaign from Manabendra Sarma complex against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi started the campaign and will collect 20 lakhs signature which will be submitted to the President of India demanding to scrap CAA.

The Congress will also launch a mass yatra to safeguard the dignity of the state. The yatra will start from Dispur via Zoo Tiniali and will end in Jalukbari and the yatra to be started from Sadiya will end in Dhubri.