NationalTop Stories

WB By-Polls: Congress Not To Field Candidate Against Mamata Banerjee In Bhabanipur

By Pratidin Bureau

The Congress has decided not to field its candidate against TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur by-poll.

It will also not campaign against her in the run up to the September 30 by-poll, Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, Chowdhury had said that the Congress would field a candidate against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, claiming that the majority of PCC members were in favour of such a decision.

Related News

COVID-19 Has Devastating Impact on Fight Against HIV,…

PM Modi To Chair Union Cabinet Meeting Today

Assam: Two Minor Girls Rescued From Human Trafficking Bid

Assam: 19 Cobras Rescued In Nalbari

Reacting to the AICC decision, CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “We will field a candidate as those opposed to the TMC and BJP needed an alternative. We cannot ask the Congress to change its decision.”

The Election Commission had announced to hold by-elections to three assembly seats in West Bengal on September 30. These constituencies are – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur.

The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

You might also like
Assam

Goalpara DC to recover bandh cost from AASU & KMSS

Top Stories

Assam Polls: EC Seizes ₹75 Cr Cash, Goods From Feb 26

National

NRC update – “A statutory, transparent & legal process” : MEA

Sports

Dhoni may announce retirement before WI tour

National

Maharashtra Building Collapse: 2 Dead

Assam

12 Rohingya Stranded in Indo-Bangla Border