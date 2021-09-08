WB By-Polls: Congress Not To Field Candidate Against Mamata Banerjee In Bhabanipur

The Congress has decided not to field its candidate against TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur by-poll.

It will also not campaign against her in the run up to the September 30 by-poll, Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters.

Earlier on Monday, Chowdhury had said that the Congress would field a candidate against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, claiming that the majority of PCC members were in favour of such a decision.

Reacting to the AICC decision, CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “We will field a candidate as those opposed to the TMC and BJP needed an alternative. We cannot ask the Congress to change its decision.”

The Election Commission had announced to hold by-elections to three assembly seats in West Bengal on September 30. These constituencies are – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur.

The counting of votes will take place on October 3.