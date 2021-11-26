Constitution Day: 14 Opposition Parties Boycott Event at Parliament

As many as 14 opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have boycotted the event at the Parliament on the occasion of Constitution Day celebrated every year on November 26.

The opposition parties- Congress, the Left, TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, IUML and DMK have boycotted the function being held in the Central Hall of the Parliament on Friday to celebrate Constitution Day.

The Congress took the boycott decision at its parliamentary strategy group meeting on November 25.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore while quoted by NDTV said, “This government – led by the BJP – does not respect the Constitution. They don’t govern as per the Constitution. This is a PR event that they started in 2019.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit back at the opposition for boycotting the event at Parliament to celebrate Constitution Day.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “14 Opposition parties boycotting the Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament is disrespect to the Constitution of India. This proves that Congress can only respect leaders from the Nehru family and no other leader including BR Ambedkar.”

Meanwhile, Constitution Day is being celebrated at the Central Hall of the Parliament.

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others are taking part in the event.

PM Narendra Modi while addressing the Parliament said, “Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India’s leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India’s independence struggle.”

“The Constitution of India is like a modern version of ‘The Gita’ for us that motivates us to work for the nation. If each one of us commits to working for the country, then we can build ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

