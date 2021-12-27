Construction Of Pandu Ship Repair Facility From May 2022: Sonowal

Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday stated that the construction of the Pandu ship repair facility will commence from May, 2022 and will be completed within two years.

He informed the same during a meeting with top officials of inland waterways authority of India (IWAI), Cochin shipyard limited and IIT-Madras to review the progress on the Pandu Ship repair facility.

Sonowal said that the technical work is being completed as the construction of the facility is slated to commence from May, 2022.

On August 26 this year, the announcement of the new ship repair facility was made.

This facility is expected to be a major contributor to economic resurgence in the Northeast. The design and implementation of this project is being done jointly by IWAI and Cochin Shipyard Limited.