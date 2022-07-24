113 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Assam

Assam on Sunday reported 113 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 5,527. The positivity rate stood at 10.29 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 692 cured cases of the virus were discharged and one death were reported in the state.

The new cases today were detected out of 1,098 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The highest cases were reported from Cachar (36), Kamrup Metro (18), Dima Hasao (10), Dibrugarh (8) and Biswanath (6).

Meanwhile, the only death was reported from Golaghat.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,34,861 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,21,320. The recovery rate stood at 98.16 per cent.