Assam: 172 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.70 %

Assam on Saturday reported 172 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 3,383. The positivity rate stood at 0.70 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 700 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 5 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 24,647 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (70), Jorhat (11), Lakhimpur (11), and Tinsukia (8).

The 5 deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro (2), Dhubri (1), Dibrugarh (1), and Majuli (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,23, 416 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,12,085. The recovery rate stood at 98.43 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,601 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.