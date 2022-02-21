Assam: 28 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.55 %

Assam on Monday reported 28 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 486. The positivity rate stood at 0.55 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 55 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 2 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 5,119 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (17), Hojai (4), Karimganj (2), and Chirang (1).

The 2 deaths recorded today were reported from Bongaigaon (1), and Dibrugarh (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,23, 977 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,15,511. The recovery rate stood at 98.83 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,633 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.