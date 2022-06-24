Assam: 43 New Covid-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

43 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Assam on Friday, taking the active cases tally to 217.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stood at 5.65 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, five patients who recovered from the infection were discharged and no deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 761 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (32), Kamrup Rural (8), Kokrajhar (2) and Hojai (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,24, 508 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,303. The recovery rate stood at 98.87 percent.