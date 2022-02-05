Assam: 446 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 2.11 %

Assam on Saturday reported 446 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 10,581. The positivity rate stood at 2.11 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 1,791 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 16 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 21,152 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (109), Golaghat (25), Jorhat (22), Lakhimpur (21).

The 16 deaths were recorded from Baksa (3), Jorhat (3), Kamrup Metro (3), Karbi Anglong (2), Kokrajhar (2), Biswanath (1), Goalpara (1), and Golaghat (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,21, 124 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,02,647. The recovery rate stood at 97.44 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,549 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.