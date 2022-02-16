Assam: 55 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday reported 55 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,508. The positivity rate stood at 0.83 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 443 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and four deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 6,588 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (16), Nagaon (6), Darrang (5), and Dhubri (5).

The four deaths recorded today were reported from Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), and Nagaon (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,23,814 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,14,340. The recovery rate stood at 98.58 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,619 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.