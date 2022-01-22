Assam: 5,580 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 12.16 %

Assam on Saturday reported 5,580 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 47,670. The positivity rate stood at 12.16 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 2,918 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 13 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 45,900 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (1,172), Jorhat (330), Dibrugarh (294), and Sivasagar (239).

The 13 deaths recorded today were reported from Jorhat (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Karbi Anglong (2), Dibrugarh (1), Baksa (1), Golaghat (1), Hailakandi (1), Karimganj (1), Nalbari (1), and Tinsukia (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,90,534 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,35,229. The recovery rate stood at 91.99 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,288 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.