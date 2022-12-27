Assam: Cachar Administration Steps Up Vigil Amid Covid-19 Surge

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Cachar district administration of Assam has stepped up vigil to check preparedness against the pandemic in the district.

The administration is taking preparatory steps to check on the resources at disposal to fight against the spread of the virus.

Health officials said that a preparatory mock drill is being conducted across all the health establishments in the district following directions received from the state government.

The mock drill was conducted after Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced nationwide mock drill in view of new sub variant of BF.7 Omicron.

The mock drill is being conducted amid fear of a Covid surge in the country in the wake of a spurt of Covid cases reported in China and other countries.

The Union Ministry of Health advised States on December 20 to significantly increase genome sequencing. A high-level meeting was also chaired by Union Health Minister on December 21 to review the COVID-19 situation and preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management of COVID-19.