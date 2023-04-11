Assam: Demow Girl Tests Covid-19 Positive

Amid a recent rise in Covid-19 cases in India, a teenager has reportedly tested positive in Assam’s Demow on Tuesday.

As per reports, traces of the Covid-19 virus were found during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted today of the girl, a resident of Demow in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

The girl in question was reportedly down with high fever for the last few days, after which the family decided to go for a Covid-19 test when the virus was detected.

Meanwhile, she has been prescribed to stay under home isolation by doctors as of now.

It may be noted that India on Tuesday reported as many as 5,676 fresh cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A notification from the health ministry informed that fresh cases took the number of active cases in the country to 37,093. The new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 1,96,796 tests done during that period. The cumulative Covid-19 tests conducted in India rose to 92.30 crores.

Moreover, the active cases stood at 0.08 per cent. The daily positivity rate came down to 2.88 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate rose to 3.81 per cent.

Meanwhile, as many as 3,761 recoveries were also reported in India during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the country since the start of the pandemic to 4,42,00,079. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.73 per cent.

On the other hand, at least 15 deaths were reported in the country due to Covid-19 related causes in the last 24 hours. This took the total death toll due to the virus in India since the start of the pandemic to 5,31,000.

A further 358 Covid-19 vaccine jabs were administered throughout India in the last 24 hours. This took the cumulative number of vaccine shots administered under the nationwide vaccination drive to 220.66 crores. Out of this, 95.21 crore vaccines were second doses, while another 22.87 crore jabs were that of the precautionary dose.