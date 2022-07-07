Assam Registers 196 New Covid-19 Cases

196 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday. With this the active cases tally in the state has risen to 956.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stood at 11.15 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 50 patients who recovered from the infection were discharged in the last 24 hours. However, no deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, the new cases were detected out of 1,758 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours. The highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (74), Kamrup Rural (30), Dibrugarh (20) and Darrang (15).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,25,677 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,16,733. The recovery rate on the other hand stood at 98.77 percent.