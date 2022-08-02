Assam reports 508 New Covid-19 cases; 38 from Kamrup (M)

For the past few months, Assam is witnessing constant rise in Covid-19 cases. The state reports 508 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As a result, active cases in Assam stands at 5,296 with overall positivity rate at 6.73%, as per data published by National Health Mission (NHM) Assam.

However, no death has been reported in the last 24 hours and 618 patients have been discharged.

Around 7,549 new tests were conducted out of which cases were reported from Dibrugarh (46), Lakhimpur (46), Kamrup Metro (38), Sonitpur (28) and Biswanath (26).

So far, overall Assam reports 7,39,514 cases and 7,26,201 have been discharged. The recovery rate stands at 98.20%.

Meanwhile, India detects 13,734 new cases out of 4,11,102 tests conducted and 17,897 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. With this active cases in the country has reached 1,39,792. Recovery rate in India stands at 98.49%.