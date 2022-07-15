Assam Reports 706 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Assam on Friday reported 706 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 3,434. The positivity rate stood at 11.15 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 421 cured cases of the virus were discharged and 1 death was reported in West Karbi Anglong.

The new cases today were detected out of 6,334 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The highest cases were reported from Dhubri (66), Dibrugarh (62), Goalpara (59) and Kamrup Rural (54).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,29,322 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,17,893. The recovery rate stood at 98.43 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,639 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.