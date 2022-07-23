Assam Reports 736 New Covid-19 Cases

736 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported in Assam in the last 24 hours.

This takes the active caseload in the state to 6,107 while the positivity rate stood at 10.77 percent, according to the data published by the state National Health Mission (NHM) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, one person from Sonitpur district has succumbed to the infection on Saturday.

According to the data published by the state NHM, 136 patients have cured and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The new cases today were detected out of 6,833 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. The new cases have been reported from Dibrugarh (89), Cachar (49), Lakhimpur (46), Kamrup Metro (45) and Baksa (43).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,34,748 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,20,628. The recovery rate stood at 98.08 percent.