Covid-19 Live Updates: India Gears Up Amid Rise of New Variant BF.7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting where he urged everyone to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against the virus.
Covid-19 Live: IMA Issues Public Advisory
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including face masks, social distancing, regular handwashing with soap and water or sanitizers, with immediate effect in order to contain the further spread of the virus after China registered an unprecedented daily spike of infections.