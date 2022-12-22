Covid-19 Live Updates
Covid-19 Live Updates: India Gears Up Amid Rise of New Variant BF.7

A new covid sub-variant BF.7 Omicron, which is reportedly driving the current surge of infections in China, has pushed the Centre to gear up to curb it.
Pratidin Bureau

Covid-19 Live: Follow COVID-Appropriate Behaviour: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting where he urged everyone to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against the virus.

Covid-19 Live: IMA Issues Public Advisory

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including face masks, social distancing,  regular handwashing with soap and water or sanitizers, with immediate effect in order to contain the further spread of the virus after China registered an unprecedented daily spike of infections.

Covid-19 News Live: PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Situation

PM Modi has called a high-level meeting amid surge of new covid sub-variant BF.7 Omicron which is reportedly driving the current surge of infections in China. 

