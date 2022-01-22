COVID-19: Mizoram to Launch No Tolerance Week from Jan 24

The Mizoram government will launch a COVID-19 No Tolerance Week from January 24 till January 31 to control the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, said an official statement.

The statement stated that the existing standard operating procedure (SOP), which came into effect from January 8, and COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB) would be strictly enforced during the week.

Concern officials, police and volunteers of village or local level task forces were urged to oversee whether or not COVID-19 protocols are strictly maintained, it added.

Mizoram on Friday reported 1,199 new COVID-19 cases, 215 more than the previous day- taking the state’s tally to 1,57,253, a health department official said.

The death toll remains at 576 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single positivity rate at 22.36 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 5,362 sample tests.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 651, followed by Saitual (121) and Lungleo (89).